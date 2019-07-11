Russ Rant: Would An Apology Kill You?

07.11.19
Alex Acosta is the prosecutor who let the billionaire pedophile go, and yesterday he made himself look even worse. Bad enough he’s now known as the guy who gave a pedophile go, now he’s refusing to apologize. Russ says the president made Acosta hold a press conference to see if he could defend himself so he could support him. Russ says this looks like he really doesn’t care. He was given a number of opportunities to apologize and said nothing of value. Because of his actions this billionaire was able to go back into society and abuse more teenage girls.

