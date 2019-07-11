Actress AJ Johnson was good friends with the late John Singleton. She tells the D.L. Hughley Show crew that they met on the set of House party and worked together on Babyboy. He told her that the part of the young mom would be “so perfect,” for her so she went for it. She and Tyrese looked to be about the same age in the film and she says that was the point, they wanted to show the “young mom trying to be a mom. Raising the child at the same time she’s growing up.” It was a role that she says even,”20 years later” people still tell her they can relate to.

Hughley TV: AJ Johnson Talks Playing The Young Mom In 'BabyBoy' [Video]

Written By: Jamai Harris

