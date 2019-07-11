CLOSE
National
Florida Woman Gets Angry at Burger King Manager For Speaking Spanish

EUSTIS, Fla. (Gray News) – Neyzha Nicole couldn’t believe what she was hearing at a central Florida fast-food restaurant and pulled out her phone to record it.

Two women were chastising a Burger King manager for speaking Spanish to an employee over the weekend.

“Speak your Mexican at home,” one of the women told Ricardo Castillo, the restaurant’s general manager. “You’re in America, you should speak American English.”

The conversation intensified.

“Go back to Mexico if you want to keep speaking Spanish,” the woman said.

That’s when Castillo exploded.

“Guess what, ma’am. I’m not Mexican, but you’re very prejudiced and I want you out of my restaurant right now,” he said, pointing toward the door.

The women got up and left.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO 19 News Cleveland

Video Courtesy of Neyzha Nicole, Facebook, and WOIO 19 News Cleveland

[caption id="attachment_809432" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Xilla Valentine / GlobalGrind[/caption] Toy Story 4 is about to drop, and Disney was probably excited to see that the 4th and final film in the famed Pixar franchise’s stars Tim Allen and Tom Hanks are trending. Unfortunately for them, it has nothing to do with the animated movie. Global Grind’s Xilla Valentine put the two actors “Black Cards” to the test with Hanks knocking it out of the ballpark easily with his knowledge of Whist a version of the card game Spades played in Oakland harkening back to his upbringing in the city. While many in the Black community were amazed by Hank’s knowledge of Black culture extending him an invitation to the cookout, Tim Allen’s admittance of not knowing what in the hell Valentine and Hanks were talking about caught social media’s attention. https://twitter.com/BlogXilla/status/1138499751291301888 Twitter users seized the opportunity to drag Allen for his lack of knowledge regarding the popular card game, revisited Allen admitting in a 2013 interview his use of the N-word and getting pinched for selling coke. Definitely not the press Disney was looking for leading up to the highly-anticipated film at all. Welp. The Tweets have been pouring in, and currently, Tim Allen is the top trend on Twitter at this moment. Now they say there is no such thing as bad publicity but in this day and age becoming a trending topic for the wrong reasons does not help. Regardless it would be a safe bet to assume Toy Story 4 is still going to do numbers at the box office regardless of how people feel about Tim Allen. To see all of the fallout to Allen’s reaction to Spades hit the gallery below. — Photo: Xilla Valentine / GlobalGrind

Florida Woman Gets Angry at Burger King Manager For Speaking Spanish was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

