EUSTIS, Fla. (Gray News) – Neyzha Nicole couldn’t believe what she was hearing at a central Florida fast-food restaurant and pulled out her phone to record it.

Two women were chastising a Burger King manager for speaking Spanish to an employee over the weekend.

“Speak your Mexican at home,” one of the women told Ricardo Castillo, the restaurant’s general manager. “You’re in America, you should speak American English.”

The conversation intensified.

“Go back to Mexico if you want to keep speaking Spanish,” the woman said.

That’s when Castillo exploded.

“Guess what, ma’am. I’m not Mexican, but you’re very prejudiced and I want you out of my restaurant right now,” he said, pointing toward the door.

The women got up and left.

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO 19 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Horacio Villalobos and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Neyzha Nicole, Facebook, and WOIO 19 News Cleveland

Florida Woman Gets Angry at Burger King Manager For Speaking Spanish was originally published on wzakcleveland.com