Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Adam is asking for your advice

Adam and Nina are both 40 years old and have been dating for two years now. Adam says he’s ready to take things to the next level but he has a few reservations. He and Nia’s 14 year old son don’t have the best relationship. Adam says Nia doesn’t allow him to discipline her son but he refuses to standby and watch his woman be disrespected. Not to mention just a few weeks ago Adam found out that her son stole money out of his wallet. Tonight Adam wants to know should he propose to Nia and hope for the best or give her an ultimatum to get her son in check or break it off all together.

