CLOSE
Love and R&B
HomeLove And R&B

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

0 reads
Leave a comment

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the  #OhSoReal Scenario  ! Tonight, Adam is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

2016 Winter TCA Tour - CBS And Showtime Panels

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Adam and Nina are both 40 years old and have been dating for two years now. Adam says he’s ready to take things to the next level but he has a few reservations. He and Nia’s 14 year old son don’t have the best relationship. Adam says Nia doesn’t allow him to discipline her son but he refuses to standby and watch his woman be disrespected. Not to mention just a few weeks ago Adam found out that her son stole money out of his wallet. Tonight Adam wants to know should he propose to Nia and hope for the best or give her an ultimatum to get her son in check or break it off all together.

Connect With Us On Social Media

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 days ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close