When I Was Younger: How A Setback In Her Teens Groomed Asiahn Into The Star She Is Today [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

News
| 07.11.19
There’s a lot to say about Asiahn’s grind…

Did you know she was signed when she was 15-years-old? It didn’t work out but that didn’t stop her from pursuing her dream. She continued to perform, she continued to audition, she continued to write and she continued to study. Eventually, she went on to write for she penned anthems for the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Drake, Lil Wayne and more. By 2017, she released her first EP titled Love Train and has been on the move since.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

While her favorite movies came from Disney, she found quite a pleasure in Jay Z’s Fade To Black documentary and a diverse mix of music, which has contributed to her unique style. During our sit-down for another episode of When I Was Younger, we also learned what her favorite things to eat back in the day were and what she learned about love over the years. Press play up top!

When I Was Younger: How A Setback In Her Teens Groomed Asiahn Into The Star She Is Today [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

