CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Rockets Trade Chris Paul To Oklahoma City For Russell Westbrook, Draft Picks

0 reads
Leave a comment
Portland Trail Blazers v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Three

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

The Rockets found themselves looking at the rest of the Western Conference making moves and decided to make a BIG one on Thursday night, trading Chris Paul along with draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Russell Westbrook.

The Thunder will receive first-round draft picks in 2024 and 2026 along with pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, according to ESPN.

Westbrook finds himself reunited with James Harden as the Rockets now boast two of the last three NBA MVPs. Westbrook is coming off his third consecutive season averaging a triple-double while Harden won his second consecutive scoring title averaging 36.1 points per game.

The Rockets got younger at point guard with Westbrook now being asked to help run Mike D’Antoni’s offense and the Thunder are officially on a full rebuild with the departures of Westbrook and now Paul George.

RELATED: Utah Jazz Ban Fan Who Had Heated, Racist Exchange With Russell Westbrook

RELATED: Clippers Sign Kawhi Leonard, Nab Paul George In Trade With OKC

Rockets Trade Chris Paul To Oklahoma City For Russell Westbrook, Draft Picks was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 days ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close