New York Congressman Working To Get A$AP Rocky Out Of Swedish Jail

Rep. Adriano Espaillat of Harlem sent a letter to Swedish Ambassador Karin Olofsdotter on behalf of the A$AP Mob star.

A$AP Rocky shopping in Milan

Source: KIKA/WENN.com / WENN

A$AP Rocky has many of his rap peers and outside supporters rallying around him as he attempts to find freedom for a jail cell in Sweden. A congressman that represents Harlem in the U.S. House of Representatives is working on the A$AP Mob rapper’s behalf to push the process in the right direction.

Patch.com reports:

Adriano Espaillat demanded that Rocky, who was born Rakim Mayers, be released without charges for the July 2 fight that involved him, his security and two Swedish men, according to a letter sent to the Swedish Embassy in Washington D.C. The congressman said videos of the altercation show that Rocky and his group were acting in self defense.

Espaillat also claimed that Sweden had violated the entertainer’s rights by denying him access to United States Consular Services and holding him in “inhumane detention conditions” with little access to “adequate food, clean water, or appropriate sleeping arrangements.”

“A$AP, a native of Harlem, N.Y., one of the communities I represent in the United States House of Representatives, is beloved universally for his role as a trailblazer in the music and fashion industries,” Espaillat writes in his letter to Swedish Ambassador Karin Olofsdotter. “Touching on issues like incarceration, racism and drug addiction, A$AP serves as an inspiration and role model for many American teens.”

It was recently reported that a petition to free A$AP Rocky has been circulating and now boasts over 525,000 signatures in a matter of days.

Photo: WENN

New York Congressman Working To Get A$AP Rocky Out Of Swedish Jail was originally published on hiphopwired.com

