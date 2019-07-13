New York Mets Great Dwight Gooden Arrested For Cocaine Possession

Dwight Gooden, a standout player for the New York Mets, famously battled cocaine and alcohol addiction during and well after his playing days. The 54-year-old New Jersey resident was arrested last month on June 7 for cocaine in yet another high-profile incident related to his drug abuse.

The June 7 arrest of the retired ace known as “Doc” is the latest in a sad saga that began during the peak of his stunning career in the 1980s.

The 1985 National League Cy Young Award winner led the Mets to their most recent World Series championship in 1986 — but fell into hard-partying ways.

He entered rehab in 1987 after testing positive for cocaine during Mets training camp.

In 1995, Gooden was suspended for the entire season for failing yet another drug test. His checkered past also includes busts for reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and battery for allegedly hitting his fiancée.

Gooden did an eight-month stint in jail for violating probation when he showed up high on cocaine to a meeting with his probation officer in 2006.

And then, in 2010, he was busted after crashing his car in Franklin Lakes, NJ, while under the influence of drugs — while taking his 5-year-old son, Dylan, to school.

In his most recent arrest, police in Holmdel pulled over Gooden, 54, just before 1 a.m. for driving too slowly on the highway, failure to maintain the lane and having overly tinted windows, which are illegal in the Garden State, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Christopher Swendeman told The Post Friday.

Cops say they found two small bags of cocaine in the vehicle Gooden was driving, allegedly. Gooden faces three to five years behind bars if convicted.

