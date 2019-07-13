Alex Acosta Exits From His Labor Secretary Gig Thanks to Jeff Epstein

“I want to thank Alex Acosta. He was a great great secretary,” Trump said Friday, before shaking Acosta’s hand.

The president also reiterated that the decision was “him, not me” and seemed to defend the Epstein plea deal: “He made a deal that people were happy with and then 12 years later, they’re not happy with it.” (The deal was kept secret from Epstein’s accusers at the time.)

Trump said that Patrick Pizzella, Acosta’s deputy, “will do the job. Highly recommended by Alex. Going to be acting. He’s already been told.”

The Labor Dept has released Alex Acosta's resignation letter — pic.twitter.com/xlprxcMjTD — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) July 12, 2019

Epstein was arrested when his private jet landed at a New Jersey airport July 6. He faces new charges, brought by the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, for allegedly recruiting and trafficking dozens of minors in New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005, then molesting and sexually abusing them. The allegations are similar to those federal prosecutors in Miami brought in 2007 when Acosta, who was then a U.S. attorney, helped draft a nonprosecution agreement for Epstein without notifying his alleged victims. In February, a federal judge ruled that federal prosecutors, including Acosta, broke the law by signing the agreement. The agreement granted Epstein immunity from federal prosecution. The powerful former hedge fund manager stood to face life imprisonment for trafficking and sexually abusing underage girls for at least six years, according to a Miami Herald investigation.