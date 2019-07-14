CLOSE
Feature Story
National Mac And Cheese Day Deals!

macaroni and cheese

Source: Burcu Atalay Tankut / Getty

Today we celebrate the cheesy, gooey goodness of a timeless classic. It’s National Mac and Cheese Day!

This delicious combination of macaroni noodles and loads of cheese has found its way into the hearts, and mouths, of kids of all ages.

This golden dish can be eaten as a side or an entire meal — although in some households this is up for debate!

Regardless of how you like it, no Mac and Cheese Day would be complete without a few freebies!

Annie’s: Don’t miss your chance to win FREE mac and cheese from Annie’s. Enter the brand’s contest or get more information at www.annies.com.

 

Bob Evans Farms: How does a year supply of mac and cheese sound? For more information or to enter to win get details here.

Cici’s Pizza: Celebrate at Cici’s! Cici’s Original Mac & Cheese Pizza will be on the Unlimited Buffet! More info at www.cicis.com

Noodles & Company: NoodlesREWARDS members can get a free small bowl of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese with the purchase of any regular entrée. Not a NoodlesREWARDS member? Sign up on or before Sunday at www.noodles.com

 

