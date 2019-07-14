Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Sharon is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Sharon is in her mid 40s and has been in a 6 year relationship with her boyfriend, Lee. She says her children really love him and not to mention he even gets along with her ex husband. He has amazing qualities; he is kind, faithful, understanding and very passionate. Sharon says she loves everything about him except there’s one problem, his work ethic. He has had several jobs in the past 6 yrs and now at his current job, he despises when he has to work overtime, even though it can mean extra money. Sheila says they never travel or do anything because he can’t afford it. Tonight, Sharon wants to know is this relationship worth continuing or should she just accept that we’ll never really travel or ever have extravagant things.

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

