CLOSE
Love and R&B
HomeLove And R&B

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

0 reads
Leave a comment
#OHSOREALSCENARIO

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the  #OhSoReal Scenario  ! Tonight, Sharon is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

AirVenture2016, Boeing Centennial Plaza, F-4 Phantom II Jet Fighter

Source: Education Images / Getty

Sharon is in her mid 40s and has been in a 6 year relationship with her boyfriend, Lee. She says her children really love him and not to mention he even gets along with her ex husband. He has amazing qualities; he is kind, faithful, understanding and very passionate. Sharon says she loves everything about him except there’s one problem, his work ethic. He has had several jobs in the past 6 yrs and now at his current job, he despises when he has to work overtime, even though it can mean extra money. Sheila says they never travel or do anything because he can’t afford it. Tonight, Sharon wants to know is this relationship worth continuing or should she just accept that we’ll never really travel or ever have extravagant things.

Connect With Us On Social Media

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 days ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close