CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Boxing Legend Pernell Whitaker Dead at 55

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker has passed away at the age of 55 yrs old after being hit by a car Sunday morning in his hometown of Virginia beach.

 

According to TMZ.com, cops are investigating and it is unclear if the driver of the car was arrested but he did stay on the scene to speak with police. It’s NOT a hit and run situation. Whitaker, who was widely received as one of the best to ever do it, was a BEAST in the ring. He won world titles at 4 different weights — lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight, and light middleweight. He also won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics in L.A.

Whitaker is survived by his 5 children.

Boxing Legend Pernell Whitaker Dead at 55 was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 days ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close