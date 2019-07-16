CLOSE
Nipsey Hussle Secretly Under Criminal Investigation For Gang Activity At Time Of His Murder

Reports are saying that the same LAPD members who were praising Nipsey Hussle and his work in the community were the same people who were secretly investigating him… SMH

Nipsey Hussle was praised by the LAPD as a peacemaker in the wake of his death — a hero of sorts in his community for trying to stem gang violence — but it turns out the very same police department was secretly investigating Nipsey for possible criminal prosecution for alleged gang activity.

The probe was centered around Nipsey’s Marathon Clothing store in South L.A., as a possible hub for gang activity … this according to The New York Times.

It’s a stunning development, because the LAPD was both investigating Nipsey and embracing him at the same time. He was set to meet the LAPD Police Chief the day after he was murdered, to discuss gang violence.

What’s more … a few years before his death, the City of Los Angeles was trying to pressure Hussle’s landlords to evict Nipsey from Marathon Clothing … this according to The NYT. As it turned out, Nipsey bought the building with some investors.

Although the City can no longer prosecute Nipsey, the City continues to investigate Nipsey’s business partners.

