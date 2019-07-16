CLOSE
Love and R&B
Summer Mini Concert Series: Mint Condition

Jazz In The Gardens - Day 1

Listen up #Lovers, we’re here to make your day a whole lot better. Tonight on the Summer Mini Concert Series we get into the music of the R&B group Mint Condition. The group was formed in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They are known for popular hits like “Breakin’ My Heart” (Pretty Brown Eyes) and “What Kind Of Man Would I Be. The group has over five studio albums. Fun fact, just in case you didn’t know, Toni Braxton was married to former band member Keri Lewis who actually left the group to manage her. Stay tuned, it’s all going down tonight beginning at 7pm!

Here’s a LIVE performance from Mint Condition for you to check out, it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

