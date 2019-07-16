CLOSE
Love and R&B
Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

#OHSOREALSCENARIO

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the  #OhSoReal Scenario  ! Tonight, Vikki is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Vikki and Justin were married for two years and they’ve been divorced for five years. Since the divorce, Justin has moved on and is currently engaged to Lauren. Vikki says a few days ago Justin called franticly asking for money; he claims he’s in a serious bind and doesn’t want his fiancé to find out so he begged her to keep it between them. Vikki told him she doesn’t feel comfortable loaning him money, but she wanted to know more details. She called his mother to find out what was going on but his fiancé Lauren was there when she called and all hell broke loose. Justin is livid that Vikki went behind his back after he told her specifically not to mention this to anyone. Tonight, Vikki wants to know how this whole situation became her fault; was she wrong for calling his mom?

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

