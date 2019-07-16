CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000 Playing The Flute In The Most Random Places

You could be next.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 ONE Musicfest

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

André 3000 seems to be on a flute tour and folks across America are getting a free concert.

The celebrated rapper was first spotted in L.A. by NPR radio producer Antonia Cereijido. In a June 14 Twitter post, Cereijido said she saw a man walking around her terminal playing the flute for 40 minutes and eventually, she realized it was Three Stacks.

 

Twitter user @zliebbb also said he ran into André in in L.A., sharing the news with Pigeons & Planes on Twitter. 

 

New York was blessed with André and his flute’s presence as well.

 

Now, folks across Philly seem to be getting the biggest taste of André’s woodwind serenades, and The Philadelphia Inquirer was courteous enough to document the sitings.

Hit the flip for people’s hilarious encounters with Mr. Benjamin.

Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000 Playing The Flute In The Most Random Places was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 week ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close