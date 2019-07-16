CLOSE
Feature Story
H-Town Hottie: All The Times Beyoncès Accent Was As Thick As Her Thriving Thighs 

Beyonce

Source: DAVE J. HOGAN / Getty

There are so many amazing perks that have come out of the Lion King promo this week. Sure, we get to hear from the cast and director of the highly anticipated flick — but most importantly, we get an actual Beyonce interview out the whole thing.

That’s right. The queen Bey is using her speaking voice as she chats with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts about her role as Nala, and how the Lion King soundtrack, which she curated and produced, is “a love letter to Africa”.

We also get new music from the star, whose clearly gunning for her Emmy and Oscar this year.

And let’s not forget the glorious, voluptuousness that is her new MILF bod. Those thick thighs are certainly out here saving lives.

But back to that interview, though! It’s been years since we’ve seen an actual sit down interview with Bey. The most we’ve heard her speak in the last decade was when she was receiving an award. In case you forgot about her deep, sultry, southern voice, hit the flip to check out some of the times Beyonce’s accent was THICKKK.

H-Town Hottie: All The Times Beyoncès Accent Was As Thick As Her Thriving Thighs  was originally published on globalgrind.com

