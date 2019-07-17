Four people taken to the hospital after overdose at Cedar Point

Four people were taken to the hospital after possibly overdosing at Cedar Point Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sandusky police, two men and two women needed medical attention shortly after arriving at the park. Two were just outside the park and the others were inside.

All four are being treated at Firelands Regional Medical Center. Their conditions have not been released.

A Sandusky police officer who was assisting them was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police said the four were from Michigan and they are still investigating what caused them to become sick.

Source: Associated Press

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 20 hours ago

