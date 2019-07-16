Mya: ‘Girls Cruise’ Shows How We Handle Disagreements And Differences As Women

Source: Nagina Lane / iONEDigital

Mya has given us female anthems like Best Of Me, Case Of The Ex and My Love Is Like Wo but the 39-year-old songstress and dancer admits, she spent more time focusing on her career than building friendships with other women. After dropping nine independent projects, Mya is ready to let her hair down and enjoy the fruits of her labor alongside Lil Kim, Chilli, B Simone and Pretty Vee as they embark on the girls trip of a lifetime when they set sail on a luxury yacht in the Caribbean. And when we say luxurious, we mean LUXURIOUS.

“You have to take your shoes off before you walk on the boat,” Mya explained. “You have to walk around with slippers or bare foot because it’s just that immaculate and expensive. Nothing average is present on the boat. The staff is amazing and available 24 hours. Whatever dietary restrictions, they are there to accommodate your every need. It’s a spoiled situation. Kim does everything over-the-top. There’s nothing basic about this. It’s just fabulous. We’re all in awe.”

Girls Cruise aired Monday night on VH1 and gave us a glimpse at Mya’s laid back personality. But it’s clear she knows how to have a good time.

“I haven’t really been on a platform to showcase who I am as a person and then amongst other women with differences and adversity. I think it’s the whole package of who Mya is in different scenarios. There’s adventure, there’s guys, there’s eye candy, there’s a lot of things in the Caribbean. There are a lot of dynamics that happen on the cruise with disagreements and differences and how we handle them as women. I think the audience is going to take a lot from that.”

Mya gained several new girlfriend’s while on the 10-day trip including comediennes Pretty Vee and B Simone, who she called the second most fabulous on the trip. “As an entertainer, I was entertained, I got some abs laughing so hard. They are on all the time.”

“I’m glad I did it because I have new friendships and bonds with other women, which is something I feel like I lacked in this business for years because you just go, go and go.”

Catch Girls Cruise every Monday on VH1

RELATED STORIES:

Mya Admits To Sexting, But Doesn’t Send Nudes

LET’S MAKEUP: Mya Shares What’s In Her Bag

Mya: ‘Girls Cruise’ Shows How We Handle Disagreements And Differences As Women was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written By: Shamika Sanders Posted 12 hours ago

Also On 100.3: