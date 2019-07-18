CLOSE
Netflix Cancels Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series

Netflix dropping some of our favorite series like bad habits...

She's Gotta Have It, Season 2, Netflix

Source: Netflix / Netflix

The Netflix cancelation curse strikes again!

Deadline is reporting that this time around the streaming service has decided to pull the plug on Spike Lee’s fan-favorite series She’s Gotta Have It after just two seasons. Based on Spike Lee’s 1986 film, She’s Gotta Have It was centered around a rising star of an artist, Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise) and the choices she’s faced within both her personal and professional life.

Referred to as “a seriously sexy comedy and rousing celebration of female empowerment,” the series found an audience that appreciated what it brought to the table, but it seems like it wasn’t a big enough following for Netflix’s taste. Still Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Ted Serandos had kind words for Lee and his relationship with the company.

“Spike Lee is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and we’re thrilled he brought the series She’s Gotta Have It (1986, based on his first feature film) to Netflix,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix. “While this is our last season, we’re very proud that it will be on our service for years to come, and excited to be working with Spike on his upcoming Netflix film Da 5 Bloods.”

At least Spike will continue to work with the streaming service but what does the future hold for She’s Gotta Have It? Apparently it’s being shopped around but no word on if anyone has any real interest in taking on the canceled series.

Hulu maybe?

Well, at least Netflix still has Friends in their library, right? We hope y’all detected the obvious sarcasm.

Netflix Cancels Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series was originally published on hiphopwired.com

