National
Delusional Black Trump Worshiper Wonders: ‘Are People Of Color Still Welcome In This Movement’

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Clearly, this man does not love his Blackness.

If you are Black and a Trump supporter, clearly you don’t love yourself. From his father being arrested at a KKK rally in the 1920s to housing discrimination lawsuits to his obsession with Ilhan Omar, only a racist would stand by this man. A young, Black Trump supporter was interviewed on CNN yesterday and he is finally starting to wonder if the party is for him.

SEE ALSO: ‘Young Black Conservatives’ Chant ‘Build That Wall’ At Deplorable Sunken Place Summit

Kevin Martin, a Black Trump supporter in Pennsylvania, told CNN yesterday, “I think that this — this ‘go back’ comment hit home for a lot of us that support him. It hit a lot of us in the gut. And I think that the president is putting a lot of us in a very precarious situation. I think the president has a base and he has a far-right-wing base, and there’s a lot of white nationalists, a lot of racists, a lot of anti-Semites in that base.”

He is referring to Trump telling Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez  to “go back” to where they came from.

He continued, “And so I feel like a lot of us feel like, ‘Wow, where do we fit in anymore?’ Are we still welcome in this movement? Are people of color still welcome? So, a lot of us are still reeling from that comment. And I would tell you, a lot of my friends that are Black conservatives, a lot of them have jumped off the Trump train. They’ve gone over to Kamala Harris’ side. They’ve gotten involved in her campaign and also Joe Biden’s. Certainly here in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

That said, he still said he will support Trump because “business is great.” He also admits he is “putting profit over values.”

Just yesterday at a rally in North Carolina, Trump had a nearly all-white rally chanting “Send her back,” which was referring to Omar. Watch the disgusting moment below:

Anyone — Black or white — who still supports this racist, sexist and man who has broken the law in plain sight is trash.

In case there was ever any doubt about just how racist Donald Trump is, the president’s Twitter fingers on Sunday more than confirmed exactly how he feels about Black and brown people who pose a threat to him. In no uncertain terms, the president tweeted that certain progressive Congresswomen of color should “go back” to where they came from. Aside from how imbecilic a tweet that was (three of the four women he was probably tweeting about were born in the U.S.), Trump employed one of the oldest racist adages in the book: the old “go back to [name a ‘shithole’ country].” Democrats quickly condemned the tweets as racist while mainstream media reported the comments as racially charged instead of calling it what it is. But Republicans have largely remained silent. That is, until Monday morning when former Utah Rep. Mia Love, who is Black, went on national live TV to head-scratchingly express how unsure she was whether the series of tweets from Sunday that Trump more than doubled-down on Monday morning proved the president is racist.  https://twitter.com/claycane/status/1150762697941803008 When Love was asked if she’s ever been told “to go back to a country from which you came from or which your ancestors came from,” Love appeared to play dumb. “Oh, gosh,” she said. “The country I came from was the United States, the country I was born in.” When Love waffled on answering whether she thought the tweets were racist, she got called out. “You were asked if you thought the tweet the president sent out about the four women was racist and you said you didn’t like the word,” CNN contributor Frank Bruni said to Love.  “I did not run away from it,” Love replied. “I do not like using that word. I’m not going to get into the mind of somebody.” https://twitter.com/sherrishavon/status/1150758692922568704 Twitter was ablaze during and after the interview, with users in disbelief that Love wouldn’t use the opportunity to call out Trump’s behavior for exactly what it is. She certainly had no problem doing that last year after Trump called her homeland and other black and Brown nations “shithole countries.”  Love even wrote to her Republican colleagues after she was voted out of office and pleaded with them to connect with Black people after Trump mocked her losing midterm election efforts in November. However, a closer look revealed that Love was weighing another run for congress in Utah. Chances are that her former constituents, who are 88 percent white, share similar views to the president. Love was probably in campaign mode when she appeared on New Day Monday morning, but her comments likely did more damage to her credibility than it helped her chances of getting elected to Congress again. Raw Story shared a clip of the interview. In the meantime, Twitter users had a field day calling out Love for appearing to defend a president who has been open about his disdain for Black people, especially women. Scroll down to see a sample of tweets calling out Love.

Delusional Black Trump Worshiper Wonders: ‘Are People Of Color Still Welcome In This Movement’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

