President Trump’s Rally Crowd Responds to His Slam on ‘The Squad’ with “Send Her Back!”

President Trump Returns To White House From Rally In North Carolina

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

President Donald Trump has used his rallies to get reactions out of people ever since he campaigned for his now-successful election.  Wednesday night in Greensboro, NC was no different.

In his first rally since his official announcement of re-election for President, not to mention those tweets regarding the four congresswomen – Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – he calls “The Squad,” Trump took his focus on one in particular that his supporters cheering and applauding.

Here’s more of what News5Cleveland.com had to report:

When Trump continued his line of attack against the congresswomen during the rally, the crowd was thrilled, chanting “Send her back!” as the President castigated Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar. The progressive lawmaker was born in Somalia but came to the US as a refugee in 2000 and became an American citizen when she was 17, according to the New York Times.

The President continued his attacks on the four congresswomen, while those who attended the rally was enjoying every word and moment.  Here is a video below.

 

Article Courtesy of CNN and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Tasos Katopodis and Getty Images

President Trump’s Rally Crowd Responds to His Slam on ‘The Squad’ with “Send Her Back!” was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
