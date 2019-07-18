Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Shericka is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Shericka and Yvette have been friends for 25+ years. Shericka says they have a really great friendship but at times it tends to be a little one sided. Yesterday, Shericka received a text from Yvette asking for $500.00 to pay a cellphone bill for herself, her children and her business. Shericka is really upset that Yvette would ask her a large amount of money especially for a cellphone bill, so she told her no. Now Yvette is angry, she feels like Shericka isn’t being a supportive friend. Tonight Shericka wants to know is she wrong for not loaning Yvette the money, without providing an explanation?

Love And R&B's #OHSOREALScenario

