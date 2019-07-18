We are currently experiencing an intense heat wave in the city of Columbus! You can expect some pretty uncomfortable conditions Friday and Saturday, when the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like 100-105 degrees. Daytime temperatures will soar into the mid-90’s.

The only cool down coming our way will come from isolated thunderstorms that will be few and far between late Sunday.

In an effort to help beat the heat, 5 community centers throughout Columbus will be opened this weekend to help people stay cool during the excessive heat.

According to Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, the following five community centers will be opened between 9:00 am and 9:00 pm on both Saturday and Sunday:

· Barnett Community Center, 1184 Barnett Rd. Columbus, OH 43227

· Beatty Community Center, 247 N. Ohio Ave. Columbus, OH 43203

· Marion Franklin Community Center, 2801 Lockbourne Rd. Columbus, OH 43207

· Westgate Community Center, 455 S. Westgate Ave. Columbus, OH 43204

· Whetstone Community Center, 3923 N. High St. Columbus, OH 43214

The local outdoor pools are open regular hours for $1 per person entrance fee. The city’s spray grounds remain free and open to the public regular hours through the weekend.

Stay cool Columbus!

Source: NBC4i

5 Local Community Centers Will Help Beat The Heat This Weekend! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted 22 hours ago

