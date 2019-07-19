CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Central Ohio Baby Makes Model Debut For Huggies

0 reads
Leave a comment

“I start to look at the photo more and then I realize, this is Soraya… this is my baby!”

A 16-month-old right here in Central Ohio is making history. Tori Bridges took her daughter Soraya Lattimore to an open casting Huggies was holding for an upcoming campaign. This was the first time her daughter went to a casting call.

It was our very first ever audition so there was a little bit of anxiety from myself,” Bridges said.

The casting agents fell in love with Soraya and made her the new model for the upcoming line of Huggies diapers. Looking at the packaging the baby is featured on, how could you not just fall in love with her!

Bridges, of course, is one proud mama but also says it is bigger than her and her daughter.

You don’t often see enough portrayal of African American fathers with their children, embracing their children and showing love… it just really means a lot to see that displayed,” she said.

Source: 10TV

Central Ohio Baby Makes Model Debut For Huggies was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 week ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close