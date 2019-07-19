Central Ohio Baby Makes Model Debut For Huggies

“I start to look at the photo more and then I realize, this is Soraya… this is my baby!”

A 16-month-old right here in Central Ohio is making history. Tori Bridges took her daughter Soraya Lattimore to an open casting Huggies was holding for an upcoming campaign. This was the first time her daughter went to a casting call.

“It was our very first ever audition so there was a little bit of anxiety from myself,” Bridges said.

The casting agents fell in love with Soraya and made her the new model for the upcoming line of Huggies diapers. Looking at the packaging the baby is featured on, how could you not just fall in love with her!

Bridges, of course, is one proud mama but also says it is bigger than her and her daughter.

“You don’t often see enough portrayal of African American fathers with their children, embracing their children and showing love… it just really means a lot to see that displayed,” she said.

Source: 10TV

Written By: Chantal Posted 20 hours ago

