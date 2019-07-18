CLOSE
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of Alcohol At A Party

Low Section Of Baby Holding Milk Bottle On Bed At Home

Source: Galina Krylosova / EyeEm / Getty

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a part of a dare, according to Yahoo! News.

Family and friends of the baby were gathered to celebrate the infant’s one-month on earth. Reports say that when they proposed a toast, another relative dared the grandfather who was holding the baby to only take a sip of his drink after the baby did. When the mother found out he gave her child alcohol, she took the baby from the grandfather but the baby had already started struggling to breathe. 

The 1-month-old was reportedly taken to a hospital where he later died. 

If you didn’t know, children’s bodies absorb alcohol much faster than adults, so the symptoms hit quicker — even with small amounts. 

via AOL.com:

Alcohol depresses the body’s central nervous system and causes a drop in blood glucose (sugar). When the brain is deprived of glucose, it can lead to seizures and comas. When the central nervous system is affected, breathing, heart rate and blood pressure may slow down to a dangerous or even fatal level.

If a child swallows alcohol, you should immediately call the American Association of Poison Control Centers at 1-800-222-1222 with the name of the beverage, the amount consumed, how long ago intake took place, and the child’s weight and age. For emergencies including collapsing, seizures, blackouts and trouble breathing, call 9-1-1.

