Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road” Remix About Parole [VIDEO]

Remy Ma’s getting off parole soon but by the sound of her remix to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ remix of “Old Town Road,” fans don’t think she’s ready.

While it’s just a song she said she was “just having fun with,” lyrics to her spoof read: “I can not wait to get off parole / I’m gonna ride on you fake a** hoes,” she raps. “I got the Draco in my lap / It bratatat / Extended clip that’s [black?] lay you b*ches on yo’ back / Turn you to a corpse when I let it off / Always been a boss b*tch / Not a chick that you should cross.”

Adding to the jokes, fan responses looked like this on Instagram…

@_blancosavage: she just got herself a few more months with this one

@sharae_raee: That’s how u end up in Jaillllll

@_truuleeb: I wouldn’t be rapping about shooting somebody while I’m doing a countdown to get off parole

@zohisoul: Parole bout to reset because of this song

@_elle_j_: I’m confused. She wants to get off parole, but this song sounds like she still ain’t ready.

@thebrownskin.ashanti: She violating parole making this

@lele_soforeign: She already thinking about shooting somebody when she get off parole

@naydanielle__: Lmaoooooooo I like it because I know she really mean everything she saying

@thezolamescudi: I’m finna call her parole officer she still violent af

@suquana: This is why she’s on parole I’m hollering

@laleeeezy_: Sounds like [she] ready to go back

And to sum it up…

@t.howarddance: She’s hilarious! Have a sense of humor people! Hahaha

You’ve got to a admit, the hiphop remixes to “Old Town Road” are pretty catchy. Lil Nas X’s song is still no. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hiphop Songs chart after 15 weeks!

