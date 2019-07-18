CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way Too Soon

0 reads
Leave a comment
Honda Stage Celebrates The Music of FOX's 'Star' - Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

The worst thing about getting hooked on a television show is that you never know when it’s going to end forever.

Fans of Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It had to grieve the loss of their favorite Netflix show on Thursday after it was announced that the streaming network decided to cancel the series. 

Needless to say, fans weren’t “having it”. 

This isn’t the first time one of our shows got the ax way before it was time. It’s still hard to get over the fact that FOX cancelled Star

Why does it seem like the good, cultural shows get snipped before any of the others? Even back in the 90’s — Friends ran on NBC for 10 long seasons, which means 10 long years. Even these days, before being dropped by Netflix, it’s one of the most raved about shows in television history. 

Meanwhile, Living Single, which arguably set the blueprint for a show like friends to even exist, was cancelled after five years and didn’t even get a proper last season. 

But again, we’ve seen these types of situations play out again and again. Especially with Netflix. 

Hit the flip for more shows of the culture that got cancelled way too damn soon. 

C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way Too Soon was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 week ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close