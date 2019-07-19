CLOSE
Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette & Felicity Huffman Star In Netflix’s ‘Otherhood’

What happens when three women decide to unexpectedly pop up on their sons after feeling neglected on Mother’s Day? A charming comedy that reminds us all to find our true selves and live our best lives. Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette and Felicity Huffman star in the upcoming Netflix movie that shows the other side of motherhood…Otherhood.

After journeying to NYC to surprise and reconnect with their sons, empty nesters Carol (Angela Bassett), Gillian (Patricia Arquette) and Helen (Felicity Huffman) realize they’re more consumed with their adult son’s lives than they are their own. They go to the club, enjoy pizza (which turns into an erotic moment) and do the things they’ve always wanted to do.

Otherhood hits theaters August 2nd.

