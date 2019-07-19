CLOSE
Judge Orders A$AP Rocky to Sit in Jail for Another Week

According to multiple reports it appears that A$AP Rocky will be sitting in the Swedish jail that he’s already been in since July 2 for approximately another week.

A judge ruled today (7/19) that while prosecutors continue to investigate the assault, A$AP is just too big of a flight risk, and must stay jailed until they decide whether or not to indite.

Rocky’s lawyer has been arguing that the decision is unjust, however to this point his efforts have been futile.

How long do you think it’ll be before we get our guy back stateside?

 

Judge Orders A$AP Rocky to Sit in Jail for Another Week was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

