Damson Idris is definitely making a name for himself playing drug dealer Franklin Saint on the FX show Snowfall. But now, his role is completely changing from the L.A. underworld to the back countries of 1980s England where racism was ever-present.

According to Shadow and Act, Idris stars in the new coming-of-age flick Farming, which also stars Kate Beckinsale and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The movie is written and directed by another Black British actor, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, who based the script on his real life growing up as a fostered Nigerian boy in 1980s England. In the movie, Idris plays Femi, a Black kid who struggles with his identity and consequentially tries to find belonging with a White skinhead gang.

If the description gives you chills, then the trailer will surely have you hooked. The clip doesn’t hold back as it follows a boy facing an identity crisis, racist violence and gradual brainwashing. Check it out below.

Farming won the Michael Powell Award for Best British Feature Film at the Edinburgh International Festival this past June. Idris also snagged an award for Best Performance in a British Feature Film at the festival.

Not too shabby for a U.K. actor coming off season three of Snowfall, which continues despite its co-creator John Singleton passing in April. You can check out Snowfall on FX every Wednesday at 10 p.m. E.T. and you can watch Farming when it hits U.K. theaters on October 11 and U.S. theaters on October 25!

Total Switch: Damson Idris Goes From L.A. Dealer In ‘Snowfall’ To Black-Hating Skinhead In ‘Farming’ Trailer was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By: Royce Dunmore Posted July 19, 2019

