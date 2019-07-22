CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Kima From ‘The Wire’ aka Actress Sonja Sohn Arrested For Cocaine Possession

The Booger Sugar will get you arrested.

3 reads
Leave a comment
Netflix "High Flying Bird" - Film Comment Select Special Screening

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

Actress Sonja Sohn aka Detective Kima Greggs from HBO’s The Wire and more recently Showtime’s The Chi was arrested for cocaine possession, amongst other drugs. She got pinched on Sunday morning (July 21) at around 2am in North Carolina.

According to TMZ, Sohn was arrested for cocaine possession, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The booger sugar charge is a felony while the rest are misdemeanors.

Details are scarce beyond her arrest at 2 am, and she bailed out 6 minutes later. She posted her $1500 bail and is due back in court for her arraignment on Tuesday (July 23).

Life comes at you fast. Sohn left The Chi after its first season.

 

Kima From ‘The Wire’ aka Actress Sonja Sohn Arrested For Cocaine Possession was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close