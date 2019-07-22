Actress Sonja Sohn aka Detective Kima Greggs from HBO’s The Wire and more recently Showtime’s The Chi was arrested for cocaine possession, amongst other drugs. She got pinched on Sunday morning (July 21) at around 2am in North Carolina.

According to TMZ, Sohn was arrested for cocaine possession, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The booger sugar charge is a felony while the rest are misdemeanors.

Details are scarce beyond her arrest at 2 am, and she bailed out 6 minutes later. She posted her $1500 bail and is due back in court for her arraignment on Tuesday (July 23).

Life comes at you fast. Sohn left The Chi after its first season.

Kima From ‘The Wire’ aka Actress Sonja Sohn Arrested For Cocaine Possession was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3: