MODEL MONDAY: Halima Aden Opens Up About Modest Fashion and Working It As a Hijabi Model

Halima Aden is shifting fashion industry standards.

After making history as the first Miss Minnesota contestant to compete in a burkini and a hijab in 2016, the Somali model recently broke barriers again when she became the first model to wear a burkini in Sports Illustrated.

As she continues to grace major fashion magazine covers and hit runways in her hijab, the outspoken catwalker also uses her budding supermodel status as a platform for advocacy for refugees, the Sudan Crisis, and more.

We caught up with Aden about general modest fashion, dressing modest in summer, her take on trends, and more at W South Beach during Miami Swim Week in Miami over the weekend, where she was on hand to help choose the winner of the Sports Illustrated Model Search and slayed the runway at the Sports Illustrated Fashion Show.

