‘Avengers: Endgame’ Dethrones ‘Avatar’ As Highest Grossing Film of All-Time, James Cameron Congratulates

It. Was. Inevitable. What was once thought impossible has finally become reality as the Avengers have assembled to take down Avatar and claim the box office throne once and possibly for all.

In the same weekend in which Marvel unveiled its amazing plans for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (congrats to Mahershala Ali on being crowned the new Blade), Avengers: Endgame finally inched past Avatar to become the highest-grossing movie in history by raking in $2.790 billion, just beating Avatar’s $2.789 haul.

According to Deadline the new Marvel classic surpassed James Cameron’s sci-fi film thanks in part to the re-release of Avengers: Endgame this past June which featured some deleted scenes that enticed fans to once again experience the most epic battle in MCU history. Never one to be salty about taking an “L” James Cameron took to social media to congratulate Marvel on the historic feat.

Returning the gesture, the Russo brothers took to the gram to thank Cameron for his decades worth of inspiration with a slide show of some of his landmark films including Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Aliens, and of course, Avatar.

How long Avengers: Endgame will hold the undisputed box office is anyone’s guess as there doesn’t seem to be a clear contender coming in the near future. Though Avatar has two sequels planned there doesn’t seem to be a hardcore following counting down the days to their releases like there was for Avengers: Endgame. That being said plans for Phase 4 of the MCU didn’t include a new Avengers film at all with Marvel Studio President Kevin Feige saying that Phase 4 was all about new “beginnings” and building familiarity with characters already introduced to the MCU.

Though there are rumors being kicked around about a possible Avengers vs. X-Men crossover film for Phase 5, we’re still a few years away from learning if such a film would be in the works and whether or not that would be enough to dethrone Endgame from the number 1 spot.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Dethrones ‘Avatar’ As Highest Grossing Film of All-Time, James Cameron Congratulates was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 4 hours ago

