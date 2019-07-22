CLOSE
Ex-NFL Star Shawne Merriman Named In Wrongful Death Lawsuit By Family Of Playboy Employee

Former NFL defensive star Shawne Merriman was named in a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of a woman who reportedly died of an overdose at a Hollywood party. The woman, 30-year-old Kimberly Fattorini, was at an event attended by Merriman where she indulged in cocaine according to reports.

The Blast reports:

30-year-old Kimberly Fattorini died July 21, 2017 at a private residence in Hollywood after being discovered unresponsive by friends.

Fattorini worked for Playboy as a casting associate, and her death was offiically ruled accidental after the L.A. County Medical Examiner determined she died from an overdose of alcohol, cocaine and the club drug, GHB.

Fattorini’s parents, Deann and Ferdinand, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Merriman, a nightclub and others, alleging the girl was drugged and possibly assaulted before her death.

According to the lawsuit, on the night of July 20, 2017, Fattorini was invited out to a nightclub by a promoter who was hosting an event that evening.

There has not been a publicly recorded response from Merriman’s team.

