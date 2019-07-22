COSTA RICA NATIONAL ALERT AFTER 19 DIE FROM TAINTED ALCOHOL

First, it’s the Dominican Republic, now Costa Rica! Reports say that a national alert has been issued in Costa Rica after 19 people were confirmed to have died over the past few weeks from drinking tainted alcohol.

According to ThePulseOfRadio.Com, Costa Rica’s Ministry of Health said that several alcohol brands had been tainted with methanol, an alcohol found in solvents and antifreeze that’s poisonous. The government has confiscated some 30,000 bottles of alcohol that are suspected to be poisoned, under several brand names, and warned against drinking alcohol from those brands. Methanol poisoning outbreaks are usually tied to counterfeit or informally-produced alcohol.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 12 hours ago

