If you are a fan of ‘The Wire’ or ‘The Chi” then one of your favorite actresses just caught herself a drug charge. Sonja Sohn was reportedly arrested for cocaine possession, early Sunday, in North Carolina.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, the paraphernalia charges are misdemeanor charges. The cocaine charge is a felony. She bailed out and will be arraigned Tuesday.

'The Chi' Actress Arrested For Cocaine Possession!

Posted 11 hours ago

