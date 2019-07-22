0 reads Leave a comment
If you are a fan of ‘The Wire’ or ‘The Chi” then one of your favorite actresses just caught herself a drug charge. Sonja Sohn was reportedly arrested for cocaine possession, early Sunday, in North Carolina.
According to TheJasmineBrand.com, the paraphernalia charges are misdemeanor charges. The cocaine charge is a felony. She bailed out and will be arraigned Tuesday.
'The Chi' Actress Arrested For Cocaine Possession!
