This is a game-changer! Oregon has passed legislation that’s among the first of its kind in the U.S. that will allow students to take “mental health days” off from school. And get this, they are considered to be excused absences just like sick days.

According to ThePulseOfRadio.com, the student activists who organized to push for the measure say it’s meant to change the stigma around mental health in a state that has one of the highest suicide rates in the country.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death in Oregon among those ages 10 to 34, and nearly 17 percent of eighth-graders reported seriously contemplating taking their lives within the past 12 months.

OREGON: STUDENTS MAY TAKE 'MENTAL HEALTH DAYS' OFF FROM SCHOOL

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 12 hours ago

