Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero

Marvel Studios Hall H Panel

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

If you’re a fan of Marvel, you too shouted #blackgirlmagic at the big screen when Tessa Thompson was crowned the new king of Asgard. An honor bestowed on her by a bloated Tho, who decided it was time for a new ruler.

During Comic Con this weekend, Tessa revealed, not only will Valkyrie appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, she will be looking for love in the same sex, making her Marvel’s first on-screen LGBTQ superhero.

“As new king [of Asgard], she needs to find her queen. That will be the first order of business,” Tessa revealed during Marvel Studio’s Hall H panel at Comic-Con.

Tessa’s bad a** character Valkyrie is originally bisexual in the comics so it only made sense to have her live-action portrayal match.

Tessa confirmed she is bisexual in an earlier interview with NetAPorter.com. “I’m attracted to men and also to women,” she said. During the interview, a few of her comments were taken out of context and led to rumors she was dating Janelle Monae. She fanned flames when she appeared in Monae’s music video, but the two have been mum about their “connection” since.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens Nov. 5, 2021.

Rodarte - Front Row & Backstage - Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week

Tessa Thompson has been making strides, acting in films like Dear White People and Creed. She's also a star on HBO's hit show, Westworld. The best part of her demanding acting career is all the red carpets we get to see her on! Check out our top 10 style moments from Tessa Thompson.

