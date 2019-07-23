Did You Know Columbus Has 9 Wineries?

Hey, Wine Drinkers! Did you know that there are 9 different wineries in the city? Yes! Even though Columbus is known for craft beers, there are several wineries across the capital city that offer retail sales and wine tastings.

Camelot Cellars Winery | 901 Oak St, Columbus

Camelot Cellars, an award-winning Urban Boutique Winery, handcrafts all their own wines sourcing premier juices from vineyards all over the world. Offerings include retail wines by the bottle, wine tastings, flights, and event spaces.

Via Vecchia Winery | 2050 S High St, Columbus

This family-owned, urban winery is tucked away off a private lane and hosts 7700 square feet of exclusive venue space. With original exposed brick archways, wood ceiling beams and limestone walls, every experience is sure to be unforgettable.

Wyandotte Winery | 4640 Wyandotte Dr, Columbus

Wyandotte Winery is the first and oldest winery in Central Ohio, conveniently located just miles from Easton Town Center. With wines made from Ohio grapes and a beautiful patio to enjoy them on, you’re sure to enjoy your experience at Wyandotte Winery.

Signature Wines | 3816 April Ln, Columbus

Unlike many urban wineries, Signature Wines makes wines predominantly from whole grapes and juices brought into Columbus from predominately California and Ohio using traditional, small scale winemaking techniques. Stop into the Winery to enjoy a glass of wine in a comfortable atmosphere.

