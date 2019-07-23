EASTON: NAMED #1 RETAIL CENTER EXPERIENCE IN AMERICA!

Easton is #1!!! Chain Store Age Magazine has named Columbus’s own Easton Town Center as the #1 retail experience in America!

According to MyFox28Columbus.com, Jennifer Peterson, Chief Executive of Easton, said, “Easton Town Center has made it a top priority to deliver amazing experiences to all guests. Easton’s core value of experiential innovation is incorporated in everything we do. From opening a Shop/LAB space for new-to-market concepts to partnering with the country’s top science museum for families, we strive to create lasting memories and special experiences for each of our visitors. We are honored to be recognized by Chain Store Age as the number one Retail Center Experience in the country this year.”

It’s no surprise that Easton is at #1 with over 30 million visitors per year. To learn more about Easton, click here.

Congratulations Easton!!!!

Written By: Divine Martino

