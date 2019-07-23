Jig Spotting: R. Kelly’s Crisis Manager Steps Down After Gayle King Interview

The fall of R. Kelly has been spectacular to witness and it’s only going to get worse from this point out. Adding insult to injury, Kelly’s crisis manager, Darrell Johnson, pretty much spotted the jig to come and got out of dodge promptly after an interview with CBS News’ Gayle King.

CBS News reports:

“I step down as crisis manager for personal reasons. Mr. Kelly is in good hands with Mr. Greenberg,” Johnson said, referring to Steve Greenberg, the criminal defense attorney who heads Kelly’s legal team in Chicago. The news come hours after Johnson appeared on “CBS This Morning” and told co-host Gayle King that he would never leave his own daughter alone with an accused pedophile.

Pressed on whether he wouldn’t leave his daughter alone with Kelly specifically, Johnson repeated: “I would not leave my daughter with anyone that’s accused of being a pedophile. I would not.”

When King pointed out the seeming contradiction of defending Kelly, an accused pedophile, and simultaneously saying he wouldn’t trust his own daughter alone with anyone accused of that crime, Johnson repeated, “I wouldn’t leave my daughter with anyone — I’m going to say it again — that’s accused of being a pedophile.”

The fact remains that Johnson was on the payroll defending Kelly so either the money ran out or he spotted an upcoming jig.

