Zion Williamson Signs With Jordan Brand

Zion Williamson is set on setting his own path as the first Zion Williamson. However, he will be rocking kicks with an iconic legacy since today (July 23—probably not a coincidence), Jordan Brand announced it has signed the NBA’s No. 1 draft pick to the house that Air Jordan built.

No details on the specifics of the deal, but you can bet the bag the future of New Orleans Pelicans secured is sizeable.

“I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of the Jordan Brand family,” says Williamson via a press statement. “Since I was a kid, I dreamed of making it to the league and having the type of impact on the game Michael Jordan had and continues to have today. He was one of those special athletes I looked up to, and I really can’t express how happy and excited I am for this journey.”

Recently, it was rumored that it had come down to Nike and Puma for his services. JB has been busy this summer, inking Jayson Tatum, NBA lottery pick Rui Hachimura, WNBA players Asia Durr and Kia Nurse and NFL rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins to endorsement deals. They’re all joining a roster that already includes the likes of Russell Westbrook and Kemba Walker.

Now the question is how soon will Zion get his own signature line? Or, what retros is he going to rock in a game?

But maybe most importantly, Jordan Brand better make sure none of his kicks disintegrate during a hard cut like his Nikes did that one time at Duke.

Also, Air Jordan himself co-signed the move. “Zion’s incredible determination, character and play are inspiring,” sayd Michael Jordan in a statement. “He’s an essential part of the new talent that will help lead the brand into the future. He told us he would ‘shock the world,’ and asked us to believe him. We do.”

Written By: Alvin aqua Blanco Posted 20 hours ago

