Approved: This Melanated Beauty Will Be Viola Davis’ Lover In ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Flick

The project builds out its cast.

Viola Davis is continually here to slay (and come for her awards!) with memorable role after memorable role. This time, the mega actress will be taking on the role of Ma Rainey in the upcoming Netflix movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. 

According to Shadow and Act, the movie based off an August Wilson play will follow the “Queen of the Blues” as she makes a record in a Chicago studio in 1927. In the process, tensions arise between her, her white producer and agent, and bandmates. Denzel Washington, who starred with Davis in another August Wilson adaptation Fences, will be producing the project. The cast includes Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, and now Taylour Paige has been added to the production as Ma Rainey’s lover Dussie Mae.

Paige is most known for her role on the Vh1 show Hit the Floor. She can also be seen on White Boy Rick and the upcoming Zola movie.

Ma Rainey will be directed by George C. Wolfe while Ruben Santiago-Hudson will be handling the screenplay. Congrats to Paige on her new role, and we can’t wait to witness what the movie has in store. There’s no release date for the project yet, but we’ll continue to keep you updated!

Approved: This Melanated Beauty Will Be Viola Davis’ Lover In ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Flick was originally published on globalgrind.com

