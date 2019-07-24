Cincinnati: Horror Movie To Be Filmed In Cincinnati

Via: (WKRC)

Another movie is being filmed in Cincinnati.

“Wrong Turn” is a reboot of a horror franchise that started in 2003. The original movie was about a group of friends who end up lost in West Virginia and are hunted down by “cannibalized mountain men.”

The movie will start filming in September, but a production office will be opening on Cincinnati’s east side next week.

If you’re an actor and are interested in working on this movie, you can send your resumes to wrongturnmovie@gmail.com.

