Protests Continue In Puerto Rico, Boricuas Demand Head Ass Governor Resign [Video]

The Island of Enchantment continues to fight for what's right.

Source: ERIC ROJAS / Getty

When it rains it pours. Puerto Rico is once again going through another crisis that can alter the island’s future forever.

As reported by The New Yorker La Isla Borinqueña is fighting the biggest fight of their life since Hurricane Maria in 2017. On July 13 Puerto Rico’s Center For Investigative Journalism uncovered some very offensive and down right racist texts sent by Governor Ricardo Rosselló. The messages ranged from proposing a Puerto Rican born New York official should be beaten to suggesting that the commonwealth would be better off if the San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz would be shot. His crass conversations amounted to 889 of printed pages.

Yesterday citizens took to the streets to protest in effort to get Rosselló out of office. An estimated 50,000 locals flooded San Juan, the island’s capital.

Their voice was also heard in the United States as protests were organized outside The White House and at the Grand Central Terminal station in Manhattan.

Since then Rosselló has refused to resign but said he would not be seeking reelection in 2020. He did state that he would step down from Puerto Rico’s New Progressive Party though. In the wake of this scandal Gerardo Portela, the principal investment officer of Puerto Rico’s economic development bank has walked away from his position. “Unfortunately the events in recent weeks, including the attitudes reflected in the comments of officials and advisers of the current administration, do not match my values,” he said in formal statement.

Naturally our President didn’t waste the opportunity to make things even more awkward. Once again Donald Trump used his Twitter account as the vehicle to tout himself as the good guy.

The Legislative Assembly of Puerto Rico is now moving to impeachment as they have reportedly have contracted three lawyers to prepare a report citing the overwhelming evidence.

Protests Continue In Puerto Rico, Boricuas Demand Head Ass Governor Resign [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
