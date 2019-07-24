CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Wesley Snipes Congratulates Mahershala Ali On ‘Blade’ Role, Tells Critics To Chillaaxx

It's nothing but love from the OG Blade.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Source: Bertelsmann Party 2016 at Bertelsmann Repraesentanz. Featuring: Wesley Snipes Where: Berlin, Germany When: 08 Sep 2016 Credit: AEDT/WENN.com

The OG Blade has spoken. Wesley Snipes congratulated Mahershala Ali in securing the role of Blade in Marvel’s forthcoming reboot.

Although there was plenty of excitement for the announcement, plenty of people loudly and immediately asked, “What about Wesley Snipes?”

Although the actor admits he was surprised by the news, but he clearly isn’t with slamming a fellow actor.

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx,” said Snipe in a statement via his rep per EW. “Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew – always a fan. Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

Snipes starred as Blade in three films; Blade (1998), Blade II (2002), and Blade Trinity (2004). All the films about the half-human, half-vampire “daywalker” were financially successful.

 

Wesley Snipes Congratulates Mahershala Ali On ‘Blade’ Role, Tells Critics To Chillaaxx was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close