The OG Blade has spoken. Wesley Snipes congratulated Mahershala Ali in securing the role of Blade in Marvel’s forthcoming reboot.

Although there was plenty of excitement for the announcement, plenty of people loudly and immediately asked, “What about Wesley Snipes?”

Although the actor admits he was surprised by the news, but he clearly isn’t with slamming a fellow actor.

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx,” said Snipe in a statement via his rep per EW. “Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew – always a fan. Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

Snipes starred as Blade in three films; Blade (1998), Blade II (2002), and Blade Trinity (2004). All the films about the half-human, half-vampire “daywalker” were financially successful.

“VAMPIRE BREAKING NEWS!” Message from THE DAYWALKER… Hey MCU, Haven’t we been down this road before? Aye yah, some motherfuckers are always trying to ice skate uphill …hahaha.” 😁😁#daywalkerklique pic.twitter.com/d7XPXr66aQ — WS (@wesleysnipes) July 23, 2019

Wesley Snipes Congratulates Mahershala Ali On ‘Blade’ Role, Tells Critics To Chillaaxx was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3: