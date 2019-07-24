CLOSE
Things to Experience at the Ohio State Fair

2011 Krewe Of Orpheus Parade

Source: Skip Bolen / Getty

There is a lot of experiences you can take from the Ohio State Fair, from eating fried foods, to milking a cow, and even getting a thrill out of a ride.

If you plan on taking the family here are some activities you can do together

Go kayaking – Start here,  Natural Resources Park by taking a trip into the kayak pond. The pond is free and open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the Fair

Milk a cow – Head over to the OVMA Veterinary Education Center and try your hand at milking a real cow. Stop by from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day of the Fair.

Watch a human cannonball – After grabbing lunch along the WNCI Food Highway, head over to Meijer Kiddieland and watch the Human Cannonball Crusaders defy the odds. Human Cannonball will fly 40ft to 100ft in the air.

Try a puckering pickle popsicle – Head to KG Concessions, north of the Nationwide Donahey Land & Living Building, and try their new Puckering Pickle Popsicle. These sour popsicles are made of frozen pickle juice and will cool you down after a hot day at the Fair.

Get hypnotized – Wind down your night at the Fair by attending a hypnosis show at the Main Street Stage, or take the next step and volunteer to be hypnotized on stage as you take an “imagination vacation” in front of the crowd. Expert (and entertaining) hypnotists are Ron Diamond (July 24 – 29) and Terry DaVolt (July 30 – Aug. 4) with shows twice each evening.

Courtesy fo 10TV

Things to Experience at the Ohio State Fair was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

