The state has said that while wrong way driving accidents make up a small portion son accidents, they are still more likely to be deadly. So the state of Ohio will be implementing its first electronic wrong way detection signs.

The signs will stretch for 18 miles, on 71, near Hamilton County, southeast Ohio. Once a wrong way driver is detected the signs will start blinking and alert the Ohio department of Transportaion and traffic Management.

Safe Travels Ohio

Courtesy of 10TV

Ohio Launches Wrong Way Driver Detection System was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com