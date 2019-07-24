Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out!!

Congratulations to Meek Mill! He has scored a major legal victory, his conviction has been thrown out!

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, a Pennsylvania appeals court has thrown out Meek’s decade-old conviction in a drug and gun case. This move also grants him a new trial because of new evidence of alleged police corruption.

They also overturned the trial judge’s parole violation findings that sent him back to prison in 2017 for five months.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 7 hours ago

